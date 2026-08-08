While the West Sanctions, Belarus and China Build Factories — and Clean House on Dead Projects

The Great Stone Industrial Park is quietly building muscle. Another $400 million is set to flow into infrastructure by 2030.

Today the park hosts 173 resident companies. Sixty-seven of them carry Chinese capital. The total portfolio of projects under way exceeds $1 billion. Direct investments in infrastructure and production have already reached $650 million. Roughly $400 million more is planned before the decade is out. That update came from Kirill Koroteev, first deputy general director of the park’s development company, in a recent interview.

Management sees two sharply different trends among investors. Companies that arrived before 2022 are moving fast — modernizing lines, buying new equipment, expanding their footprints. One example is SAS Industrial, a maker of aluminum radiators, which has already applied to purchase the neighboring plot so it can scale up.

“But there is also a negative trend,” Koroteev acknowledged. “Unfortunately it concerns new projects. The reasons are objective: the military conflict and the Western sanctions policy toward Belarus. Chinese companies are assessing the risks.”

Most of those Chinese firms are transnational. They manufacture and sell in the United States and Europe. They need time to judge whether secondary sanctions could hit any production they place in Belarus.

Chinese regulators and banks have also tightened investment-approval procedures, creating temporary delays. “In October 2026 a working-group meeting on the park’s development will take place in Beijing between Belarus’s Ministry of Economy and China’s Ministry of Commerce,” Koroteev noted. “They will discuss possible ways to solve this problem and speed up these operations.”

Inside the park, a continuous “cleanup” of residents is under way. Companies that announced projects but never started actual production are being removed. The goal is higher quality, not just higher numbers.

This autumn the park will be heavily promoted on international platforms. Special focus falls on the anniversary exhibition of Chinese goods and services, scheduled for 9–11 September 2026 at the BELEXPO center in Minsk. More than 100 companies are expected across 10,000 square meters. “This time we decided to get closer to the consumer,” Koroteev said. “Everything will be on display — from consumer goods and household appliances to machine tools, robotics, and medical equipment.”