For most people, and let's be honest, even for many experts on social media, the work of a Central Bank is associated exclusively with specialists observing price charts in stores and monitoring the refinancing rate. That, and putting up exchange rates on displays in the morning.

But the real truth is that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and its smallest part at that.

A central bank is the lender of last resort. When the market is in a storm and everyone rushes to withdraw their deposits, it is the Central Bank that must issue hard cash against good collateral and extinguish the panic. However, a true revolution of functions has occurred literally before our eyes. Over the past 30–40 years, the financial world has become more complex, forcing central banks to invent a completely new tool.

Firstly, in 1989, New Zealand (a country we are accustomed to associating with sheep's wool and the filming of The Lord of the Rings) made a breakthrough in monetary policy. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand became the first in the world to implement an inflation targeting regime. Prior to this, central banks tried to manually maintain either the currency exchange rate or the volume of the money supply. The New Zealanders set a different primary goal — a predictable level of inflation and the management of market expectations.

Today, most central banks on the planet operate under this model. Consequently, Central Banks began to be associated only with maintaining low inflation.

Secondly, at the turn of the 2000s and during the 2008 crisis, it became clear that it was no longer possible to monitor banks, insurers, and the stock exchange separately. Risks shift from one pocket to another instantly. This led to the concept of a macro-regulator and macroprudential supervision, where the Central Bank is responsible for the entire financial market as a whole.

It would seem that all the bicycles have already been invented, but no one has yet been able to stop progress, and today Belarus is at the vanguard of global regulatory thought.

While the world's largest regulators spent years arguing over what to do with digital assets — whether to ban them entirely or close their eyes and wait for the next crash of a crypto exchange — Belarus issued Decree No. 19 "On Cryptobanks and Certain Issues of Control in the Sphere of Digital Tokens," which was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on January 16, 2026.

The National Bank of Belarus became the first central bank in the world to exercise full-fledged supervision over cryptobanks.

Naturally, the core function of the National Bank of Belarus is to maintain price stability, foster the economic development of the country, and ensure the stability of the banking and payment systems. But what else does the National Bank do? There are a number of fundamental functions upon which the long-term sustainability of the country depends. The first function is managing the country's gold and foreign exchange reserves (GIR). The GIR is the country's safety cushion, and the National Bank's task is to increase it and ensure the reliability of its storage

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The level of Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves currently stands at around 14–15 billion US dollars. Is this a lot or a little? Firstly, it covers more than three months of imports, which aligns with IMF recommendations. Secondly, this money is sufficient to pay off the country's entire short-term external debt. There would even be some left over. Unlike an ordinary person, a state cannot simply put billions of dollars under a mattress; reserves must be managed.

A portion of them is stored in physical monetary gold within the country. Another portion is held in liquid foreign assets and currencies.

The second function, which is closely linked to the reserves, is ensuring financial stability. The economy is a living organism in which things are constantly happening, i.e., global raw material prices change, and logistics are restructured. The National Bank's task is to conduct regular stress tests of the entire system. Specialists literally model an "ideal storm" scenario: what will happen to banks if the foreign market drops by 20% tomorrow? Will they have enough of a safety margin?

The National Bank identifies bottlenecks in advance so that not a single enterprise or depositor feels the turbulence. By accumulating statistics on banks, real sector enterprises, population income data, and their debt burdens, these scenario calculations are made as close to reality as possible. The scenarios assume the most incredible events, because no one expects or can predict "black swans" in the financial world, yet they always fly in.

The third element of the protective perimeter is control over the enforcement of the country's currency legislation. Money earned by Belarusian factories and plants from exports must return to the country and work for its own economy, rather than settling in murky offshore schemes. The National Bank builds a transparent system for monitoring foreign trade operations. It does not hinder honest businesses from trading with the entire world and does not interfere in every single transaction, but it closely monitors that foreign currency revenue arrives in Belarus in a timely manner, thereby supporting the exchange rate of the national ruble.