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World Oil Prices Gradually Declining
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Global oil prices have returned to pre-Middle East conflict levels. On Thursday, June 25, the price of Brent crude fell almost 2% to $72.40 per barrel.
The decline in oil prices accelerated after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran on June 17.
Signs of a normalization of the situation are also being observed in maritime logistics: tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is gradually resuming.