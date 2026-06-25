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World Oil Prices Gradually Declining

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Global oil prices have returned to pre-Middle East conflict levels. On Thursday, June 25, the price of Brent crude fell almost 2% to $72.40 per barrel.

The decline in oil prices accelerated after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran on June 17.

Signs of a normalization of the situation are also being observed in maritime logistics: tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is gradually resuming.

Разделы:

Economy