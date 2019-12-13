XI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to be held at top level

The Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in 2024 will be held at the highest level. This was assured by the Belarusian side during a meeting of the working groups of the Council of the Republic and the Staff of the Federation Council.

The meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus. Joint humanitarian projects, social programs and economic ties will be strengthened in a modified format this year. In late June, the Forum will be held in three cities at once: Vitsebsk, Polotsk and Novopolotsk. For this purpose it is necessary to carefully think over the logistics.

A total of 9 sections will be organized, the topics have already been agreed upon.