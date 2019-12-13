3.42 RUB
Y. Nazarov: Construction readiness of BelNPP Unit 2 is almost 90 %
The construction readiness of the Belarusian nuclear power plant's Unit 2 is nearly 90 percent. This was stated yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov, as he was answering the questions of MPs in the Oval Hall. The project opens new opportunities for our economy. It is successfully operating in the conditions of sanctions: the growth of industrial production is expected to exceed five percent by the end of the year.
And as it was announced in the Oval Office, the creation of the Kvadro-1400 domestic attack drone is at the final stage. It is capable of detecting, recognizing and engaging lightly armored and unarmored targets, as well as enemy troops, under daytime and nighttime conditions.
