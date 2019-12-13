Yuri Nazarov: Withdrawal of European retail chains is not a loss, but a free niche for Belarusian woodworking and furniture producers

All sectors should work on import substitution: this is a new opportunity. The withdrawal of the European retail networks is not a loss, but a freed niche for our woodworking and furniture manufacturers. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov during his visit to Gomeldrev.



The Vice Premier got familiar with the company operation and the reserves for increasing the output, export supplies and meeting the domestic demand. According to Yuri Nazarov, Belarus woodworking and furniture enterprises have enough reserves and potential to level out losses caused by the withdrawal of European partners and to consolidate their positions in the domestic and foreign markets.



We should focus on products such as furniture. Enterprises, including Gomeldrev, have everything for this: their own raw materials, modernized production, and experienced staff. Moreover, woodworking enterprises of the country are now developing new markets in Asian and African countries. Also, Yuri Nazarov emphasized, we should not forget about the traditional markets for the Belarusian woodworking - the Russian Federation and other CIS countries.



