Belarus and China implement 25 joint projects in industrial and energy sectors in 30 years

China is a particularly important strategic partner for Belarus, and it has been proven for decades. Minsk hosted an international scientific conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on January 12.



According to First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov, the cooperation between Belarus and China has developed from simple friendship to all-round strategic partnership in a short time. During the last three decades our countries, despite the difference in scale, have been solving the same problem - how to build a state, effectively solving the issues of social development on the basis of historical traditions and modern technologies.



The international scientific and practical conference was held at the Belarusian State University and gathered scientists, experts, as well as Belarusian ambassadors, accredited to China in different years. The researchers presented more than 10 scientific reports on the aspects of the development of bilateral relations in diplomacy, politics, economy, science and education. At least 25 projects in the industrial and energy sectors have been implemented over 30 years. 4 projects worth about 2.5 billion dollars are underway.



