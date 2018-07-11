3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus increases export deliveries to EU by almost 70%
For our country, the EU is the second most important trading partner. Only in four months of this year Belarus increased export deliveries to the EU by almost 70-percent.
"Almost all EU countries have Belarusian trade services, which are tasked with maximizing the promotion of goods to the market. They are able and do this work, hold meetings, participate in exhibitions and conferences. And this is a very important and necessary direction. "
Belarus demonstrates reliability and professionalism in the organization of large-scale international events. In a year our country will host the largest sports forum, the second European Games.
"We use facilities that are already in operation, serve athletes, amateurs and host numerous international competitions every year. This will allow us to avoid additional spending in the budget of the Games and ensure that the competitions will be held at a high professional level."
