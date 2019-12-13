20 best Belarusian exporters of 2021 commended

The winners of the national contest "Best Exporter" were awarded in Minsk. Last year turned out to be difficult for business, but our companies can handle all the difficulties. In total, all Belarusian exporters supplied nearly $15.5 billion worth of products. In addition, 57 new markets were opened.



Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:



"They are the best in our country. These are state-owned and privately-owned enterprises with foreign investment. The finalists included 145 companies which accounted for 30% of Belarus' exports last year. Today we honor 20 winners representing various fields of production and services."



Igor Nazaruk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:



"In addition, we have deservedly won the market of Western Europe with our quality of agricultural products, safety and environmental friendliness. We have very high quality oil products, organic chemistry, the price and parameters are not inferior to external competitors. Nevertheless, you know what methods of interaction are used now. We are in the process of refocusing our products. Here we have very good cooperation with our friendly countries from the far arc - China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries. A very good support is the development of the contractual and legal framework in unilateral and bilateral formats. This includes work within the EAEU to develop and maintain preferential agreements and agreements on trade cooperation, as we have with China, Serbia, and Vietnam."



