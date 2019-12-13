3.41 RUB
Belarus and Uzbekistan almost triple their trade turnover in five years
The Chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan was received today in the Belarusian government. Today is a good moment to look back at the past and outline plans for the future, said Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. In five years, the countries have almost tripled trade turnover and continue to actively supply goods. Belarus has fully compensated for the losses from sanctions by increasing cooperation with friendly countries. Uzbekistan occupies a worthy place in this row.
The emphasis in the cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan is laid on the regions. New joint projects in the textile and food industries are being discussed. Today, about a hundred companies from the two countries met at the business council.
