Task from Belarus President: to harvest entire crop promptly and without losses

The President of Belarus set the task at the big conference held the day before. Without labor discipline and serviceable equipment we will not be able to achieve good results in harvesting. Preparations for the battle for the harvest began in advance, since the fall. All the necessary decisions were made on the purchase of fertilizers, fuel and lubricants, and on the repair of equipment, but there are still some problems. At the meeting they discussed each of them.

It is important not to lose time, to take an honest look at the situation and take the necessary steps. The President promised that the state will lend a shoulder where it is needed. But there must be a return on investment in everything.