Deputy Director General of Belorusneft tells for how many years domestic oil reserves will last

Belorusneft is aimed at increasing the resource geological base and compensation of recoverable volumes of oil. This was reported to journalists by Deputy General Director for Production Denis Vorobyev.

While earlier the oil industry prospects were referred to a 30-year period of active production, now the time intervals have been significantly increased. There have been various stages in the history of the company with ups and some production lulls. Belarusian oilmen were at the peak of production in the late 1970s. A new era began in the second decade of the 2000s.

At the present stage, the oilmen are growing in terms of oil production every year. "Today the agenda includes discovery of new deposits in different areas of the southeast of the country. Opening of each new deposit is a compensation of recoverable reserves. And we are actively increasing the raw material range. We now have a geological resource base higher than the rate of oil extraction. The constant search for promising deposits shows that the company invests in its future and in the future of its country," emphasized Denis Vorobyev.