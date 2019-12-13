3.40 RUB
Deputy Foreign Minister: Belarus successfully adjusted to new market conditions despite sanctions pressure
Belarus has successfully adjusted to the new market conditions despite the sanctions pressure. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Nazaruk.
A meeting of diplomats with representatives of export-oriented enterprises and organizations took place . Now it is more important than ever to promote their goods and services abroad. This year national exhibitions were held in Serbia, Algeria and Yekaterinburg. We are actively preparing for participation in the exhibition in Shanghai. There are enough markets where Belarusians are welcome.
Igor Nazaruk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus:
This is exactly the situation when they say: there was no luck, but misfortune helped. And we see new opportunities. And we actually have great prospects, we go where we are welcome, where they open doors for us.
Denis Meleshkin, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry:
They talk a lot about sanctions, an attempt to close the Belarusian state, but today's meeting of 52 ambassadors is a good answer to those who believe that the Republic of Belarus can be isolated from the world economy and world trade.
More than 150 representatives of Belarusian companies took part in the meeting.
