Sugar reserves in Belarus sufficient until new harvest

Belarusian sugar refineries will start harvesting sugar beets in the second decade of September. The harvest prospects are good and the obtained volumes will allow loading all the production capacities. According to the Belarusian Food Industry concern, there is enough sugar in the country till the new harvest.

The necessary volume of sugar for the domestic market is calculated every year and there is also a reserve. This year the volume of sales to customers has grown by 10% for half a year.

Only 6% of the sold volumes go to foreign markets. As before, the exports are strictly licensed. To protect the domestic customer, the government extended the regulation until February 23.