Salaries, employment and prices issues addressed by President

The President has set tasks for the country's economic section today. The meeting is taking place at this moment. Socially oriented policy, which is adhered to in Belarus, will remain the main reference point in any decision-making. The main thing is to prevent the negative impact of the pandemic on people's lives. This year, the external background for the Belarusian economy turned out to be difficult. The coronavirus has paused business contracts, reduced global demand and international trade. The government will have to use all possible resources to avoid a decline in people's living standards. The President is confident that after the election campaign, the economy will again be given a high priority. And the most important indicators are the assessment of the work of the Cabinet of Ministers.



Alexander Lukashenko urges the state apparatus to be more open, to explain to people the logic of decision-making. The election campaign gave an additional opportunity to study the requests and wishes of citizens. All economic services of the country should rely on them in their work. Salaries, employment and prices are three pillars of special attention for the government. All regions and Minsk have reached at least a thousand rubles of the average salary. But in some, especially social spheres, the incomes should be higher, the President noted.

