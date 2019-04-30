Meeting of EAEU Intergovernmental Council. Removal of barriers to trade becomes key theme

It is necessary to deal with growth in the number of barriers to trade in the Eurasian Economic Union. Barriers in the EAEU domestic market, industrial cooperation, customs cooperation and digitalization became the key topics at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. It took place in Yerevan. In late May, it will be 5 years since the signing of the agreement on the EAEU. According to the head of the Belarusian government, a lot has been done during this period. The management and coordination bodies are improving their work, the economic relations with third countries are being strengthened. However, numerous unresolved issues are still present.



Bilateral meetings were also held during the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Prime ministers of Belarus and Russia discussed integration issues. The next time the heads of government will meet on August 9 in Kyrgyzstan.