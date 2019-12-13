3.42 RUB
Protection of Belarusian market, innovations in customs laws and work in Union State discussed at meeting with President of Belarus
Protection of the Belarusian market, innovations in customs legislation and work in the Union State were discussed at a meeting of the President of Belarus. The extended meeting in the Palace of Independence considered a number of changes in legislative documents that affect various areas. All the innovations should stimulate the growth of the Belarusian economy.
Alexander Lukashenko gathered the leadership of the Council of Ministers and governors to collegially discuss the proposed regulations. This format of work has become traditional. Positions on each document should be verified.
For example, the head of state has submitted a draft decree to introduce a number of innovations in the field of appraisal activities and in cases of property sale by owners from unfriendly countries. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that only an objective assessment allows making correct managerial decisions, especially when the state (i.e. people's) property or budget revenues are at stake.
At present there are hundreds of organizations that can carry out appraisal in the country. In such spheres there should be only professionals in their business. In addition, the government proposes to be more flexible towards owners from unfriendly countries. The President insists that our economy should be protected from the lawlessness of the Western elite in the face of growing pressure.
