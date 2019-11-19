PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sixth Belarusian-Swedish land management and urban development project completed

More than 20 years of general fruitful cooperation. The sixth Belarusian-Swedish project on land management and urban development has ended today. Within its framework, the concept of urban development SIMBIO-City was developed and implemented in Brest. The role of the public in the urban planning process has been strengthened. A methodology has been developed for the valuation of real estate, including improving the procedure for taxation and pricing. The conference will continue tomorrow at a round table. Representatives of the ministries and departments of Belarus, в, Latvia, Slovenia and Russia will take part in it.

