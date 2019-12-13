3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belgee may introduce electric cars to market this year
Belgee plant may introduce electric cars to the car market as early as this year. The company plans to complete the technical work in the first quarter of 2021. The first electric Geely cars were delivered for testing back in March. Domestic specialists conducted tests and sent the developers their recommendations: for example, to upgrade the multimedia system or adapt the charging system.
At this time the Belarusian Automobile Association estimates the market of electric cars as very promising. The government plans to develop the infrastructure.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All