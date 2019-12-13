Harvest in northern regions of Belarus coming to an end

The threshing yield is more than one million tons. The task is not only to harvest bread without losses, but also to save the harvest. That is why the work does not stop at the mills of bakery products. The enterprise in Polotsk takes about three thousand tons of grain per day. Here it is cleaned, dried and distributed to bunkers. Potatoes harvesting is in progress as well. The leaders are Mogilev and Vitebsk regions.