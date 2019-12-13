Iron discipline in the regions, clear HR system of work, all attention to economy - President voices program of action for the entire country

Yesterday, President voiced a program of actions for the entire country. Although it was voiced in Gomel Region, Alexander Lukashenko believes it is relevant for every region and every district and sees the issues of global importance.

Particular attention is paid to the to human resources, because the imbalance of the personnel system is a source of all the troubles. Ukraine is an example of this.

What was said in Vetka was a concentration of tasks after the head of the state had visited different regions of the country. Gomel Region has done a tremendous amount of work to restore the land. The Belarusian President went this Chernobyl way together with the whole country.

For decades, the Belarusian President has been faithful to himself. In the days of the Chernobyl anniversary he certainly visits the affected districts. But while someone was just scoring political points on the tragedy, Lukashenko was doing routine work. Back at the dawn of his presidency, he said like he cut it off: "We will not abandon these lands!" Although there was enough of such advice. We went the hard way by restoring every meter, every scrap of land.

Five Chernobyl programs are behind us and the sixth is in progress. Today we do not restore, but already develop these lands. And Gomel farms are in demand like everyone else, that is why from the very threshold the President asks about the dairy complexes. They were given at a high price - they should be filled to capacity.

"If we do not deliver cattle to technological buildings - milking complexes, where cows are not milked by hand, not in a milking tub, but in a milking parlor - we will not deliver milk, there will be no milk and no quality," said the President.

А. Lukashenko demands speeding up land reclamation

One can feel that his heart aches for this land. Every scrap of it must be used wisely and profitably. Unfortunately for local officials, all is visible from the air - the whole agricultural culture. We can see that the land reclamation is going very slowly.