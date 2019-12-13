Lithuanian Railways have no plans to stop transit of Belarusian fertilizers

Possible termination of the contract with the Belarusian producer, which is valid until the end of 2023, threatens the company with bankruptcy in case of lawsuits from Belaruskali. This was stated by the head of the Lithuanian Railways, who noted that if the contract is terminated before the deadline, the other party can demand compensation for the lost revenues. At the same time, the transportation of Belarusian fertilizers is one of the main sources of income of the Lithuanian Railways and sea port.