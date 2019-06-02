3.39 RUB
Journalists from Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss EAEC issues
Each of the five countries has its own, special view on integration. While summing up the five-year cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union, the Russian experts said this week: “Living together is beneficial.” For example, thanks to the union, the quality of labor migration has significantly improved in Russia over the years. Specialists from the EAEC countries and their families are protected by legal status. They do not need to pass special examinations, receive medical certificates that entitle them to work in the country. . Thanks to this, Russia receives qualified professionals who work legally and pay taxes.
For several years now, Russia has been under economic sanctions. But this does not affect the grocery basket of the Russians. On the shelves of shops of all Russian cities you can see Belarusian cheeses, yoghurts, sausages, Armenian juices, brandies and wines, Kazakh spices and sweets.
