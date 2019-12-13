Gold and foreign currency reserves of Belarus fall by almost $100 million

The international reserve assets of Belarus amounted to $7,464.1 million on September 1 this year, according to the preliminary data. At in August the gold reserves decreased by $97.6 million (by 1.3%) following the July increase by $55.5 million (by 0.7%), as BelTA reports referring to the Department of Information and Public Relations of the National Bank.



"Starting from August 2022, the information on the volume of the international reserve assets will be published on the official website of the National Bank, without detailing their structure, as well as indicating the factors, influencing their change," informed the National Bank.



