PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus' gold reserves grow to $8 billion

Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Belarus have increased to almost $8 billion. This is reported by the National Bank. These data are as of September 1. In August, the strategic reserve increased by almost 18%, while in July the growth was less than 2 and a half. At the same time, the regulator does not indicate the factors that affect these changes.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All