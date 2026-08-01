Abnormal heat and human negligence have led to fires in Southern Europe. However, fire services are primarily focused on preserving the luxury homes of millionaires.

Alexander Shpakovsky, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus

Alexander Shpakovsky, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "Any natural anomalies or disasters are surmountable. The question is about the consequences, their mitigation, and response. We see that abnormal heat and human negligence have led to the expansion of wildfires. This is especially true in Southern Europe—Italy, Spain, and France are suffering. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes. Furthermore, we are witnessing, in my opinion, some rather shameful precedents, where, according to media reports and sources we rely on, it turns out that, to the detriment of ordinary people, fire and rescue services have prioritized fire response in communities and enclaves where luxury housing owned by millionaires is concentrated."