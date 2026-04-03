In 2025, Hydrocarbon Production in Belarus Amounted to about 2 Million Tons

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Providing industry and enterprises with in-demand minerals is a priority for the geological sector. By the end of 2025, hydrocarbon production was approximately 2 million tons.

Natural building materials are also experiencing steady growth: over 570,000 tons of sand and sandy loam soils for cement have been mined.

Volumes of rock salt, dolomite, and marl-chalk rocks have increased, as have reserves of foundry sand—an important mineral raw material.

Vasily Kolb, Deputy Director General at the Scientific and Production Center for Geology:

"Our mineral raw materials are in demand by domestic enterprises and factories. We have reduced our reliance on imports, following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Belarus to maximize the use of local mineral resources. Furthermore, we are seeing an increase in peat production."

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