Anomalies Found in Turkey at the Site of the Search for Noah’s Ark

Researchers have identified a multitude of anomalies and cavities with smooth edges in the area of the search for Noah’s Ark at Mount Ararat in Turkey as a result of radar scanning of the terrain. Whether they are fragments of the biblical vessel will become known within two months, the head of the project, Professor Cenger Atila, reported, TASS writes.

The studies are being conducted on a rock formation in the Durupinar district 28 km from Ararat, the outlines of which resemble a giant ship. Its length is 164 meters, which corresponds to 300 cubits — the size of the ark described in the Old Testament.

“Our project started on 28 June 2026. At the present moment we have created 3D models, GPS points, and maps. We also conducted underground studies using radar systems used by the U.S. Air Force. We tried to understand whether there are any cavities under the ground, remains of wood, and other fragments that could form the shape of a ship. Although we will receive the final results in two months, even the current data are very important for us,” the newspaper Milliyet cites the statements of the professor of archaeology.

According to him, in the course of the studies a multitude of voids and intersecting angular structures on several levels were discovered, which converge toward the central part of the formation. “The presence of anomalies and voids intersecting at a right angle raised the question of whether they could be part of a vessel. Soil samples were taken by us and certain analyses were conducted. Work continues; we will take about 1,000 soil samples. In the course of our studies it has already been established that the quantity of carbon extracted from the inner part of the formation is 40 percent higher than from the outer. This suggests the possibility of the presence of organic matter or remains of wood. Already the current data daily raise the probability that Noah’s Ark is here,” the scientist said.

According to biblical tradition, the righteous Noah, by the command of the Almighty, built an ark to save his family and animals from the Flood. After the end of the Flood the ark came to rest at the mountains of Ararat. In 1949 a U.S. Air Force aircraft, carrying out a secret flight mission, filmed the geological formation at Durupinar, which in the scientific world was named the “Ararat anomaly.”