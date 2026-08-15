Breakfast Matters: Teens Who Eat in the Morning Show Far Better Mental Health

Skipping breakfast may be doing more damage to teenagers than just an empty stomach.

Chinese researchers have identified a clear link between morning meals and the psychological well-being of schoolchildren. The findings, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, show that adolescents who regularly skip breakfast face three times the risk of psychological problems compared with those who eat a full breakfast.

The study involved 2,776 teenagers aged 12 to 17. Scientists tracked how often the participants ate breakfast and screened them for psychological symptoms using a specialized questionnaire. Overall, 14 percent of the group showed signs of distress.

The numbers diverged sharply by habit. Among those who rarely ate breakfast, 31 percent displayed psychological symptoms. Among peers who ate almost every morning, the figure dropped to just 12 percent.

The highest-risk group combined two factors: low lung capacity and a habit of skipping breakfast. For these teenagers the probability of psychological problems was 4.1 times higher than for regular breakfast-eaters with healthy respiratory readings.

Interestingly, the researchers found no direct connection between lung function and mental health on its own. Only when paired with skipped breakfasts did the combination become a strong risk marker.