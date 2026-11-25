The Shenzhou-24 manned spacecraft launched from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the morning of November 25.

In addition to two Chinese taikonauts, a former Pakistani military pilot is on board. He will become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong orbital station.

The launch vehicle successfully placed the spacecraft into its designated orbit.

The Pakistani pilot will spend about a week at the station, conducting a series of joint scientific experiments in biotechnology and materials science, and will return to Earth with the previous crew.

The Chinese taikonauts will remain on orbital duty for six months.