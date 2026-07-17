Climate Change Is Stealing Our Sleep: Average Person Loses 56 Hours Annually

Scientists have concluded that global climate warming is directly worsening the sleep of modern humans. The most serious losses are recorded in India, where residents of southern states lose between 78 and 91 hours of sleep annually due to climate change, according to MIR24.

Overall, between 2020 and 2025, the average person worldwide lost about 56 hours of sleep per year because of nighttime heat. This is equivalent to seven sleepless nights annually. Researchers calculated that without human-caused climate change, this figure would have been only six nights.

The Climate Central study covered 1,338 major cities around the world. According to the results, in all of them the number of climate-related sleep disturbances has doubled since the 1970s. The most negative indicator was recorded in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu — minus 7.9 hours of sleep per person per year.

Among major metropolitan areas, the highest total sleep loss was observed in Chennai (93 hours), Mumbai (84 hours), and Kolkata (80 hours). Bangalore recorded the fastest decline in residents’ sleep — minus eight hours per year.

The scientists emphasised that healthy sleep is essential for human health. Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to cardiovascular diseases, worsening mental health, weakened immunity, and reduced productivity.

Adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per day. According to the researchers, sleep disruption should be recognised as a growing problem both for public health and for human productivity.