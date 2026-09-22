Reeves’s 2015 Nefertiti Hypothesis Gets New Set of Gravity Readings

A gravimetric survey has pointed to secret rooms in Tutankhamun’s tomb.

Archaeologists have found new evidence that hidden rooms may lie beyond the walls of Tutankhamun’s tomb. It is not excluded that the burial of Queen Nefertiti is located precisely there, BelTA reported.

According to the scientists, gravimetric surveying was applied for the first time in the history of the study of this place to analyze the territory around the 3,400-year-old tomb in the Valley of the Kings. Of particular interest is a possible corridor about two meters wide that runs off Tutankhamun’s burial chamber. In the assessment of geophysicist George Ballard, it may be filled with debris, which is why previous studies may not have detected it.

The most mysterious find has been named “anomaly 7.” Measurements indicate an area of reduced density inside which there is an almost square object of higher density. Ballard suggests that a chamber with burial objects may be there.

At the same time the scientists stress that there is as yet no proof that the rooms exist. The data obtained sit at the limit of the method’s capabilities, so additional research is needed.

The new results have again revived the hypothesis of British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves, who since 2015 has supposed that a larger complex linked to Nefertiti may lie beyond Tutankhamun’s tomb. The queen’s own tomb has still not been found, so the new measurements may prove an important clue.