Scientists calculate biological limit of human life: 146-194 years

Skoltech scientists have suggested that the average human lifespan could reach 150-190 years. However, the researchers emphasize that even the most advanced technologies in anti-aging medicine cannot overturn biological laws and grant immortality, writes Mir24.

The authors of the study focused on somatic mutations—spontaneous disruptions in DNA structure that occur during cell division. Although the body is capable of neutralizing a significant proportion of such defects, a certain number inevitably accumulate with aging.

Researchers modeled a hypothetical scenario in which medicine learned to completely suppress all other manifestations of aging—from the wear and tear of cellular structures to age-related pathologies. Under these conditions, the accumulation of somatic mutations would become the key factor limiting further increases in lifespan.

To estimate the potential limit to longevity, the scientists developed a mathematical model in which these mutations were the sole cause of aging. The calculations showed that under such circumstances, the average lifespan could range from 146 to 194 years.

"This should not be interpreted as an inevitable ceiling on human capabilities, but it clearly demonstrates that although somatic mutations alone have a relatively minor impact on the aging process, when combined with other biological mechanisms, they become crucial," emphasized Dmitry Kryukov, head of the research team.

The analysis also revealed heterogeneity in the rates of aging across various organs and tissues. Liver and skin cells have a high regenerative capacity, enabling them to mitigate the effects of accumulating damage over a long period of time. In contrast, neurons in the brain and cardiac myocytes have an extremely low renewal capacity, which causes mutational changes in them to progress significantly faster.

The authors emphasize that their findings do not predict medical developments in the coming decades, but rather reflect a theoretical scenario that assumes the neutralization of virtually all known factors of aging. The study indirectly refutes the concept of biological immortality, popularized by some enthusiasts of life-extension technologies.