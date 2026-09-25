The Head of the Earth Rotation Parameters Department at the All-Russian Research Institute for Physical-Technical and Radio-Technical Measurements under Rosstandart (VNIIFTRI) stated that the length of a day on Earth has increased by approximately two hours since the time of the dinosaurs, RIA Novosti reports.

"When averaged over hundreds of millions of years, the length of the day increases unevenly. For instance, during the era of the dinosaurs, it was about 22 hours," the scientist said.

He explained that Earth's rotation is a highly complex process involving numerous components. The planet's rotational speed—which determines the length of the day—changes non-linearly and fluctuates in both regular and irregular patterns.

According to the expert, contrary to the trend observed over millions of years, Earth's rotation has actually accelerated over the past 70 years, resulting in shorter days.

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