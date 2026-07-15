Temple of Heaven in Beijing: The Secrets of China’s Majestic Architectural Masterpiece

In the south of Beijing stands the Temple of Heaven — a remarkable architectural ensemble recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. For centuries, emperors prayed here for good harvests and the prosperity of the empire.

What does the complex look like today, and what legends have been passed down through generations? These questions were explored in the project “On Air China.”

Imagine the 15th century. The Ming Dynasty is in power, and Emperor Yongle has a dream in which a giant tells him that only the empress’s prayer can save the agricultural situation and bring rain (drought was considered a heavenly test). The question arose: where to pray? After a long search, the location was chosen — the very place where the Temple of Heaven stands today.

However, natural disasters were not the only, though important, reason for building such a complex. The emperor was considered the Son of Heaven, and the temple allowed him to maintain a connection between earth and higher powers. All the ceremonies and rituals performed here served as spiritual support for both the ruler and the entire nation.

The Temple of Heaven was an ancient Chinese site for sacrifices. Since the emperor’s residence was in Beijing at that time, the temple was used for prayer ceremonies to ask heaven for a rich harvest the following year. This place holds deep significance for the Chinese people, as they sincerely believed in gods and the heavenly ruler.

Ordinary people were strictly forbidden from entering at that time, but today anyone can visit and see the historical and cultural monuments, touching the past. Moreover, the architecture here is majestic and embodies Eastern aesthetics.

The key altars are connected by the Danbi Bridge (Bridge of the Red Steps) — a paved road under which a tunnel was dug to drive sacrificial animals so as not to desecrate the emperor’s sacred path. Interestingly, this bridge and road have three parallel paths. The central one was intended for the Spirit of Heaven — no one was allowed to walk on it. The emperor walked on the eastern side, while officials and members of the imperial family used the western side. Behind the temple is the most outstanding building of the complex — the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.

Incidentally, at the end of the 19th century it was completely destroyed by lightning, but restorers managed to rebuild it according to the original design using a unique technology without a single nail.

The temple complex is enormous — its area is several times larger than that of the Forbidden City. It is best to book tickets in advance. The Temple of Heaven is especially beautiful in the evening, when the sun sets behind the horizon.