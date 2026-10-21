Vapes pose risk no less significant than conventional cigarettes, pulmonologist warns

Evgeny Popov, a pulmonologist and head of the consultative-diagnostic center at the National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases (under the Russian Ministry of Health), has highlighted the primary danger associated with vaping. According to RIA Novosti, the risk lies in the fact that because vape vapors cause less irritation to the lungs, users tend to take more puffs—meaning the overall exposure to harmful substances remains just as high as it would be with traditional tobacco smoking.

The Telegram channel "Shot" reported that COPD—a chronic, incurable, and potentially fatal lung disease—is increasingly affecting vapers. They predict a sharp rise in cases among individuals who have been using electronic cigarettes for several years.

"Regarding vapes, one of the main dangers is that the vapors do not irritate the lungs as intensely as tobacco smoke. As a result, people may take more puffs, which means the risk of inhaling harmful substances remains just as high as it is with conventional smoking," Popov explained.

He added that using electronic cigarettes fosters nicotine dependence and makes it difficult for users to monitor their nicotine intake. According to Popov, this significantly increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases—such as hypertension and ischemic heart disease—as well as conditions affecting other parts of the body, including the gastrointestinal tract (such as gastric and duodenal ulcers).