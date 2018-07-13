3.42 RUB
15 contestants reach finals of XXVІI International Pop Song Performers Contest Vitebsk-2018
Participants of the 27th International Pop Song Performers Contest have competed today for reaching the final. Representatives of 21 countries performed on the stage of the concert hall Vitebsk. This year the international jury of the prestigious competition is headed by People's Artist of Russia, Moldova and Ukraine Alexander Morozov. Fifteen contestants reached the finals. Among them is Belarusian Yevgeny Kurchich. Tomorrow is the first day of the finals. The contestants will perform the Slavic hit in the Summer Amphitheater.
At the moment two orchestras perform there. At 22.00 a concert of the Union State will start on the main stage of the festival.
