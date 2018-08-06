3.42 RUB
25th Listapad film festival to be held on November 2-9 in Minsk
A long-awaited event for all film fans.The 25th international film festival "Listapad" will be held on November 2-9 in Minsk. Accreditation is open for journalists. "Listapad" annually presents about 100 films, a non-competitive program, meetings with famous filmmakers and master classes. Every year the film festival gathers about 40 thousand spectators and more than a hundred guests from all over the world.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
