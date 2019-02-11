PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

26th Minsk Book Fair hits records

Almost 62 thousand guests, 37 countries and 441 participants. The 26th Minsk Book Fair hit a record in all indicators, the organizers say. The large-scale event ended the day before. This time it was dedicated to the Year of the Small Motherland and the 2nd European Games. For the first time, the stands were presented by Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Israel, Poland, China, Greece.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All