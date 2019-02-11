3.42 RUB
26th Minsk Book Fair hits records
Almost 62 thousand guests, 37 countries and 441 participants. The 26th Minsk Book Fair hit a record in all indicators, the organizers say. The large-scale event ended the day before. This time it was dedicated to the Year of the Small Motherland and the 2nd European Games. For the first time, the stands were presented by Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Israel, Poland, China, Greece.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
