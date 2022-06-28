Belarus observes 80 years since death of Yanka Kupala on June 28

The Memorial Day of the folk poet Yanka Kupala is observed in Belarus. The commemorative festivities in the name of poet will be held on June 28. At 16:00, the poems and dedications to the national poet of Belarus will be read at his grave at the military cemetery. Yanka Kupala died exactly 80 years ago. His tragic death in the hotel "Moscow" is still considered an undisclosed secret. The poet's funeral took place on July 1, 1942 in Moscow, and 20 years later the ashes were reburied at the Military Cemetery in Minsk. The events will be organized by the Union of Writers of Belarus, and Kupala's favorite flowers: white roses will be laid at the foot of the monument.