This fall's premier film event, the 31st Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad," opened with a at the Palace of the Republic. Its 2025 slogan is "History that Changes Perspectives." Filmmakers from 120 countries expressed their desire to be part of the national competition's history. In 2025, a record 3,600 submissions were received. The program itself features 157 films.

Dazzling spotlights, a red carpet, camera flashes, thunderous applause—that's how Listapad kicked off.

Dmitry Pevtsov, People's Artist of Russia:

"I have the feeling that here in Belarus, cinema has remained, in the best sense of the word, Soviet—a joyful, festive, and unique form of creativity. I've filmed in Belarus, and I can say that the people who work in film here approach their craft with special reverence, and indeed, every project they work on."

More than 3,600 films from 120 countries competed for inclusion in the program. After a rigorous selection process, 157 films from 41 countries made it into the main program: feature films, documentaries, shorts, and a strong children's program.

Elena Turova, jury member of the Listapad International Film Festival:

"I think the debate will be heated, because 47 films are the result of the selection committee's work, selected from the entire field. Significant preparatory work was carried out. Of course, there are fewer prizes than applicants, but a competition is a competition. I think those who have already made it into the competition are essentially the winners, because the best of the best have been selected."

Iran, India, Brazil, Russia, and Kazakhstan are well represented. These record numbers speak volumes about the festival's worldwide recognition and unprecedented prestige.

Karen Shakhnazarov, Chairman of the Main Feature Film Competition Jury of the 31st Listapad International Film Festival (Russia):

"I've been to all the world's major festivals and participated in many of them. But this festival is distinguished by its sincerity. There is no commercialism here."

The film festival includes eight competition programs. The jury consists of renowned figures and leading experts in international cinema.

Dmitry Semenov, General Director of the National Film Studio "Belarusfilm":

"Once again, we prove that cinema knows no boundaries. We don't even have language barriers. We've done everything to create a comfortable environment for our festival guests—for the directors and actors who have come to the capital, as well as for the audience already familiarizing themselves with the film festival program."