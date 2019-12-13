Children's folk dance studio "Khoroshki" turns 35

35 years of a real festival of children's creativity. The children's dance company "Khoroshki" celebrates its anniversary.



Their style is recognized even abroad, their professionalism is noted everywhere, where the true choreography is valued, and the graduates have open roads to the best musical schools in the country. The children's studio of the legendary dance company "Khoroshki" is celebrating its 35th anniversary.



Elena Bogdanova, Art Director of the children's folk dance studio "Khoroshki":



The graduates of our studio are artists. We are all artists, including myself. Our teachers work both in the dance company and in the studio. It's hard to be professionals, we learn with them every day both on the stage and in the auditorium. Just tonight we came from Kazan, we were at the competition of the project "I can! The Magic of Dance." We won first-degree prizes in the "Belarusian Polka". On October 29 here in Minsk, we had a competition "Union of Kindness". Our senior girls also became the laureates of the first degree.



The children's studio as well as the dance company itself with almost half-century history was founded by Valentina Goevaya, the People's Artist of the Republic of Belarus and laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Belarus. She celebrated her 85th birthday last year. She has devoted most of her life to the team, which is now famous not only in Belarus, but also far abroad. In 1987 she had an idea to create a children's choreographic studio.



Valentina Goevaya, the founder of the folk dance company "Khoroshki":



"I wanted a studio for "Khoroshki" to exist for a long time, always here in Belarus. Of course, everyone dances here, but there are those, from whom you cannot take your eyes away, and I am happy about that."



