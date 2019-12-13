3.41 RUB
43 portraits of Belarusian women exposed in Palace of Arts
Belarusian ladies are presented within the author's project from the Belarusian Union of Artists. There are 43 characters of Belarusian women in portraits exposed in the Palace of Arts. Each of the heroines, from a medieval warrior to a modern housewife is painted in individual style. A bonus for the Women's Day is an opportunity to order a personal portrait from the master whose style you like best.
