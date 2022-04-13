Academic Choir of Belteleradiocompany and Presidential Orchestra of Belarus to present new show

The Presidential Orchestra is preparing a new show together with the Academic Choir of the Belteleradiocompany. The distinguished orchestras will perform soundtracks from the bestselling movies. This is a continuation of the beloved program, which for several years has gathered full houses. "Pirates of the Caribbean", "Game of Thrones", "Harry Potter". The music to the world-famous films has received no less recognition than the movies themselves. The concert will feature works by Hans Zimmer, John Williams, David Arnold, Max Richter and Ramin Djawadi. The premiere will take place on April 29 in the Great Hall of the Palace of the Republic.