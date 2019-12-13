PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarusian animations to be shown at film festval in Egypt

The Belarusian animated films got into the shortlist of Cairo Festival. The animations of 3 Belarusian directors are based on modern fairy tales. Films from 30 countries will be shown at the animation forum on Egypt.

