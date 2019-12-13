3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarusian animations to be shown at film festval in Egypt
The Belarusian animated films got into the shortlist of Cairo Festival. The animations of 3 Belarusian directors are based on modern fairy tales. Films from 30 countries will be shown at the animation forum on Egypt.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All