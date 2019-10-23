Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov arrive in Belarusian capital

World opera stars Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov arrived in the Belarusian capital. The stage and family duo today went to the Bolshoi Theatre to rehearse their concert, which is scheduled for Friday. By the way, in order to hear the famous performers, you have to have a lot of money. The cost of tickets starts from 159 rubles and reaches 2205 per ticket. For Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, this is not the first performance in Minsk. In June the performers took part in the opening ceremony of the II European Games.