Art Discovery 2022: New building of the National Art Museum of Belarus commissioned

A Christmas gift definitely appreciated by the art buffs. The new building of the National Museum of Art has been commissioned.



800 square meters were provided not only four additional exhibition halls that will allow to demonstrate more stock masterpieces, but will also include an art cafe, a souvenir store, rooms for research assistants, and rooms for children and students' experiments.



- The world practice is to exhibit no more than 7% of masterpieces from the collection. With the new buildings, will the National Museum of Art overcome this bar?



Vladimir Prokoptsov, General Director of the National Museum of Art of Belarus:

We have somewhere around 4% of our stocks represented in the permanent exhibition. I think, we will reach 7%, when we finish the second half of the museum quarter. And we have something to show, something to be proud of. We had exhibitions at the Vatican Museum in 2016, we had our first performance of our Orthodox icons at the Vatican Museum. Only three years later the State Tretyakov Gallery was able to show its masterpieces.



- Of all your colleagues (or maybe competitors), it seems to me that your museum has the greatest support from the head of state. Does this flatter you or not?



Vladimir Prokoptsov:

Our museum is the National Museum of Art, it is naturally a hallmark of our country and, of course, this explains the attention of the head of state, the government, and the leadership of the Ministry of Culture to the National Museum of Art. Undoubtedly, today the museum is of a completely different format than it was before, and our task is to meet the requirements of our country's leadership. Alexander Lukashenko visited the museum in 1999, a special order of the head of state on the development of the National Art Museum complex was adopted. While opening the new annex building in 2006, the head of state had already decided to create a museum quarter. And thanks to him, in fact, the museum quarter is developing under the patronage of our President.



- So much has been done by the head of state, so much help has been rendered, but still there were people who supported the so-called protesters...



Vladimir Prokoptsov:



When all this started, I put off my vacation and personally came to the museum. Moreover, there were protesters coming from the opera house to the Academy of Sciences, from the Academy of Sciences to the Yanka Kupala Theater, and then to us. Thanks to Press Secretary Olga Chemodanova's support as, we managed to drive these protesters away. What is more, they made a picture trying to present as if all museum employees headed by the director were standing there, though in fact I was trying to disperse them. I reminded all my employees that the museum workers are the same ideologists who use art and culture to impose our influence on people, we work for the image of the country, for the upbringing of the young generation and patriotism of young people.



- A ticket to the Louvre costs about 50 rubles in our currency, while the Hermitage tickets range from 20 to 50, and a ticket to the Tretyakov Gallery costs about 15-20 rubles. But in your country, it's only 3-5 rubles



Vladimir Prokoptsov:

No, our ticket for adults costs 8 rubles for the main building, and 6 rubles for the new wing.



- It's still considerably cheaper. Are you dumping?



Vladimir Prokoptsov:

No, the thing is that considering the situation we don't want to overprice artificially. Our task is not to chase only the money (though we have to fulfill the plan of paid services). But if we take a young family of an average Belarusian – a father, a mother and two children, then of course it is a very significant amount. Our mission is not just to make money, our mission is educational, so the most important thing is to focus on that.



