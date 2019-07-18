PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

National Library of Belarus announces sensational acquisition

The collection of the main book depository was replenished with the earliest edition of the classic of national literature Adam Mickiewicz. A volume of poetry dating back to 1823 is the oldest collection of the poet’s lifetime publications in Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All