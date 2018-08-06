3.42 RUB
Database of volunteers at Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be formed before September 5
Acceptance of applications for volunteers for Junior Eurovision is extended until August 25. Those who want to work with foreign delegations will have a rich program: classes in a foreign language, trainings. Those who want to join the main musical event of the autumn have met in the Belarusian capital today. The leaders of the seminars told the details of the preparatory program. A dance flash mob took place. In total, the movement Good Heart plans to recruit about three hundred candidates, but Belteleradiocompany will approve only 100 applications.
The database of volunteers will be fully formed before September 5. The questionnaire is available on the official website of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union.
