Belarus to perform in first part of first semi-final at Eurovision 2020

The sequence of Eurovision semifinals was determine at a draw in Rotterdam. Belarus will perform in the first part of the first semi-final on May 12. Performers from Northern Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Croatia and Sweden, as well as Azerbaijan, Malta, Israel, Slovenia, Australia, Ukraine, Romania, Ireland and Belgium will compete with us.



Today, a symbolic transfer of the keys of the competition from last year's organizer of Tel Aviv to the current host of the song competition took place at Rotterdam City Hall.



